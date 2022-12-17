Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Major weather changes coming later this week

A few isolated flurries are possible on Saturday. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
A few isolated flurries are possible on Saturday. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:38 AM EST
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty flurry possible Monday
  • No weather issues through Thursday AM
  • Rain, crashing temperatures, flash freeze, snow with blizzard-like conditions late Thursday Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a cold night ahead with lows in the 20s with an increase in some cloud cover later in the night.

Monday looks cloudy and cold with perhaps a few flurries flying around. For now, moisture looks very limited with this system so mainly expecting just overcast skies from it.

Monday night features temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Cloud cover sticks around overnight.

Clouds will hold tough on Tuesday with a few breaks possible later in the day with sunshine being key on temperatures reach/getting above the 40 degree mark.

The main focus (and major talker in the community right now) is the winter storm that arrives Thursday night.

This will start as rain but the temperature drop will arrive just after 8pm that night as well as very strong wind gusts.

The combination of the wind, intense cold and snow will lead to near blizzard conditions for much of WAVE Country through Thursday Night/Friday.

WAVE Weather Alert Days remain in place for this event.

