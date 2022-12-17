FORECAST: Morning flurries lend way to increaasing sunshine this afternoon

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold and relatively tranquil start to the new work week

Impactful winter weather is likely for holiday travels on Thursday and Friday

Dangerously cold temperatures arrive Thursday night and last through the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few hit or miss flurries are possible for the first half of our Sunday. As these clear out, our cloud cover will break apart giving way to a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures remain cold, with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Temperatures turn cold once again overnight. Lows will dip down into the 20s with a few passing clouds overhead.

Cloud cover builds back into the region Monday with the slim chance of a flurry or two mainly for our counties in Kentucky. Monday’s afternoon highs will warm into the 30s. Monday night features temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. Cloud cover sticks around overnight.

Two WAVE Weather Alert Days have been issued for this upcoming week strong arctic front moves into the region. While there are still several uncertainties, we’re quite confident that dangerously cold temperatures will be arriving in time for the holiday weekend.

Wind chills could dip into the double digits below zero with overnight lows in the single digits.

Snow is also likely, but who sees it and how much will fall is still one of the details that has to be fine tuned. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.