LMDC hosts Christmas party for incarcerated women to spend time with family

LMDC hosts Christmas party for incarcerated mothers to spend time with family
By David Ochoa
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s easy to take the time spent with families during the holidays for granted.

Many people, like those in jail, can go years without seeing their family.

On Friday, a group of women incarcerated at LMDC were given the opportunity to have a small-Christmas party with their loved ones.

The Christmas party allowed them to visit with their families, open gifts, meet Santa and eat holiday treats. What sounds like a normal holiday season to some, meant everything to these women.

“When some of the families first came in, it was amazing,” LMDC Director Jerry Collins said. “Mothers connected to their children, you just feel that energy. There’s no bond like that.”

The women are from LMDC’s recovery program. Shaina Pohlmann has been in the program for the last four months, and it’s not her first time.

She said it is the first time she’s been able to do something like this.

“Because I’ve done some time in jail, just being able to touch my kid is a blessing and I love it,” Pohlmann said. “And I’m so grateful and so happy.”

The kids were able to get presents from Santa and open them with their mothers.

Pohlmann said being able to see her family helps her keep a positive mindset, which helps her in the program.

She hopes that people won’t judge them for their mistakes.

“Don’t judge us because of our decisions,” she said. “Because that doesn’t define who we are. Obviously, if we’re trying to keep our lives together, it’s the addiction that causes us to make bad decisions. It’s not that we’re bad people. We’re mothers, we’re sisters, we’re daughters.”

Pohlmann advised to not take advantage of the time you get with family because it can be taken away with one bad decision.

And being able to be with her family, helps her stay on track.

“Being able to touch your family, that’s uplifting,” Pohlmann said. “Because they’re not going to keep us forever. We’ll be out soon, so stay positive.”

The event only lasted about an hour, but for the women, it was still worth it.

This is the first time LMDC has been able to hold the event since the pandemic first started.

