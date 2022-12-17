Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of putting cameras inside a Louisville gym’s bathrooms pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center, capturing several patrons in the restroom.

A cleaning crew found the camera.

He was charged with eight counts of voyeurism.

The judge sentenced Lam to two years of probation. However, if he gets into any legal trouble, he will be sent to prison for one year.

