Parents of head coach for UofL women's volleyball overjoyed as team advances to national championship

UofL volleyball player's parents share excitement as the team advances to the national championship
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s volleyball team will play in the national championship Saturday night.

When UofL takes on Texas Saturday night, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will be looking to make history.

She’s trying to win the first championship at the school in that sport and she’s trying to become the first woman head coach to win a volleyball national championship.

As Busboom Kelly takes her swing at history, her parents, Bonnie and Gene Busboom will be along for the ride.

The Busbooms have watched their daughter rise from a student manager when she apparently wore a garbage can and was target practice for the upperclassmen, to a star at Nebraska where she won a title as a player and assistant coach.

Now, they watch where she has completely built the UofL program.

“You know, when we first got here, I remember thinking what in the heck,” Bonnie said. “There was nobody in the arena, the people who were there were quiet as a church mouse, they didn’t say anything. It almost felt like you were sitting in a morgue, mortuary waiting for her funeral or something. And now you know, the place rocks and the fans are trying to get tickets. That’s really what’s exciting for me”

The Busbooms have experienced all the highs and lows of their daughter’s career and even see a little bit of Dani in her players.

They’re even helping their daughter in her latest challenge, raising her eight-month-old son, Boone.

Through it all, the Busbooms are beyond proud of their daughter and can’t help but feel proud when they see their hometown’s support of Dani.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

