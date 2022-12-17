Contact Troubleshooters
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth grade students at Christian Academy of Louisville spent part of the day wrapping Christmas gifts for children in eastern Kentucky.

Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. They’ll be distributed to their sponsored Harlan County families through the “Mountain Santa” ministry.

“I think it’s super important that we’re taking care of people who are underprivliged that don’t have a lot especially during the holidays,” parent volunteer Erin Craft said. “It’s even more imactful for our children to see it growing up and being raised in the spirit of service.”

“I really wanted to do this when I was little and in other grades because I saw it and it looked so fun to do,” Christian Academy of Louisville fourth grader Gabrielle Wilson said.

Christian Academy of Louisville middle school and high school students also collected canned goods which will be put into food baskets and distributed to the same community of eastern Kentucky.

