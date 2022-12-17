Two-way traffic on Frankfort Avenue opens after repairs to sewer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked through the night and into Saturday afternoon to complete a repair to a sewer line under the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. As a result, detour signs have been removed and the roadway is now open to two-way traffic.

Next week, crews will return to remove traffic plates and restore the roadway. Workers will maintain two-way traffic during this restoration process.

On Thursday, MSD closed the roadway at 2117 Frankfort Avenue after an investigation of a clogged sewer pipe revealed a build-up of rock and stone inside the line.

MSD maintains more than 3,600 miles of sewer lines – more than the distance between the east and west coast of our 48 contiguous states. With many dating back 75 years or more.

