Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

(Dakota, Michael)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street on Friday at about 8 p.m.

When officers got there, they found the woman had been shot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are currently no suspects as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

