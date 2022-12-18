1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers said calls came in reporting a crash involving multiple cars. Early investigation revealed a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes of Hurstbourne Parkway and crashed into two cars.

One of the cars caught fire, killing the driver.

Mitchell said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive their injuries.

The driver in the third car was not injured. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

