Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

19-year-old identified in St. Dennis shooting

There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke.
There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke.(WCJB)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle.

Williams died from a gunshot wound to the body.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating this shooting.

There are currently no suspects as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
Mayor Greg Fischer announced some major changes for some vacant buildings and parking lots...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting
Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center,...
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 men shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood
Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
Keeping toy safety in mind
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening.
Warehouse fire in NULU
Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure