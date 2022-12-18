Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 men shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9 a.m. officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two adult men that had been shot. Both received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD Homicide Unit are investigating. There are currently no suspects in this case.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
Mayor Greg Fischer announced some major changes for some vacant buildings and parking lots...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting
Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center,...
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

Latest News

Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
Keeping toy safety in mind
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening.
Warehouse fire in NULU
Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure