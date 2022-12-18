2 men shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9 a.m. officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two adult men that had been shot. Both received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD Homicide Unit are investigating. There are currently no suspects in this case.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

