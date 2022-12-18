Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening.

According to Major Bobby Cooper, crews were dispatched to a working structure fire around 8:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes and noticed heavy smoke coming from a two-story vacant warehouse.

Firefighters began their interior attack on the structure fire and conducted a search and rescue operation.

Cooper said that crews always treat structures as if they were occupied even if they are described as vacant.

During their search and rescue, firefighters found about six people inside the structure. They were taken out of the building quickly and looked at for any injuries.

Cooper said that the people found inside the structure did not stay on scene.

Arson investigators will be taking over this case.

No injuries were reported.

