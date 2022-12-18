EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky.

The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years.

Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as state Fish and Wildlife officials released seven elk into the woods.

The herd eventually reached the project goal of 10,000 animals, making it the largest herd east of the Mississippi River.

There are now elk hunts and tours in the region, bringing in people and money from across the country.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.