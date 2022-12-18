Fox Family Menorah Will Be Lit For 65th Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The traditional lighting of the Fox Family Hanukkah Menorah will once again take place at UofL Health – Medical Center East to honor Hilda Fox, head nurse at Jewish Hospital for many years prior to her death, on the fourth night of Hanukkah in 1956.

Hilda was one of 14 children in her family. Although she never had children of her own, her nieces, nephews from several generations, along with her hospital family remember and honor her contributions in the community.

Hilda devoted her life to her work and gave generously of her talents and uplifting spirit to the patients she served. It is especially fitting this year that we continue to honor her while we are reminded during these challenging times of the tireless efforts put forth by our present-day health care professionals.

The first candle will be lit at sundown on the first day of Hanukkah on Sunday, December 18th by the Fox family. The last night of Hanukkah is on Sunday, December 25.

