Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fox Family Menorah Will Be Lit For 65th Year

Hanukkah 101: everything you need to know
Hanukkah 101: everything you need to know(tcw-kfvs12)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The traditional lighting of the Fox Family Hanukkah Menorah will once again take place at UofL Health – Medical Center East to honor Hilda Fox, head nurse at Jewish Hospital for many years prior to her death, on the fourth night of Hanukkah in 1956.

Hilda was one of 14 children in her family. Although she never had children of her own, her nieces, nephews from several generations, along with her hospital family remember and honor her contributions in the community.

Hilda devoted her life to her work and gave generously of her talents and uplifting spirit to the patients she served. It is especially fitting this year that we continue to honor her while we are reminded during these challenging times of the tireless efforts put forth by our present-day health care professionals.

The first candle will be lit at sundown on the first day of Hanukkah on Sunday, December 18th by the Fox family. The last night of Hanukkah is on Sunday, December 25.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
Mayor Greg Fischer announced some major changes for some vacant buildings and parking lots...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Chanukah Menorah
Mayor Fischer and Mayor-Elect Greenberg Join Together at Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting
It's the last weekend before Christmas -- meaning holiday shoppers are finding last minute deals.
Nulu businesses encourage shopping local during holidays
Female inmates at LMDC got to spend time with their family for a Christmas party.
LMDC hosts Christmas party for incarcerated women to spend time with family
Christian Academy of Louisville students wrapped up gifts for eastern Kentucky families.
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families