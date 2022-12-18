‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigates double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive.

Officers arrived and found two men dead with gunshot wounds. LMPD Major Corey Robinson said the victims are not related and appear to be middle-aged.

Investigators said it does not appear to be a murder-suicide, but there are no signs of forced entry or home invasion.

They’re calling it a “bizarre case.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Police are asking for the public’s help to find more information.

There are currently no suspects in this case. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

