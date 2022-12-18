Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure

Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening.

Major Bobby Cooper with Louisville fire said crews were dispatched to a working structure fire around 8 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes and noticed heavy smoke coming from a two-story vacant warehouse.

Firefighters began their interior attack on the structure fire and conducted a search and rescue operation.

Cooper said that crews always treat structures as if they were occupied, even if they are described as vacant.

During their search and rescue, firefighters found about six people inside the structure. They were taken out of the building quickly and were examined for any injuries.

Cooper said that the people found inside the structure did not stay on the scene.

Arson investigators will be taking over this case.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Greg Fischer announced some major changes for some vacant buildings and parking lots...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting
Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was accused of putting a hidden pen camera at the CycleBar Fitness Center,...
Man charged with voyeurism pleads guilty

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 men shot and killed in St. Dennis neighborhood
Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
Keeping toy safety in mind
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening.
Warehouse fire in NULU