LMPD: Death investigation underway after man found in Chickasaw Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a man was found in Chickasaw Park Sunday evening.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to call at Chickasaw Park around 4:00 p.m., according to LMPD. When the officers arrived on scene, they located the body of an adult male.

Currently, the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

