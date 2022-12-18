Louisville officers find man shot dead in Chickasaw Park
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a man was found in Chickasaw Park Sunday evening.
Louisville Metro police officers responded to a call at Chickasaw Park around 4 p.m., according to LMPD.
Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds.
LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.
