Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle.

Williams died from a gunshot wound to the body.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating this shooting.

There are currently no suspects as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

