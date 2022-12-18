Mayor Fischer and Mayor-Elect Greenberg Join Together at Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chabad of Kentucky will light a public menorah at 4th Street Live, on December 18, the first night of the eight-day holiday.

The event will Kick off Chanukah with Kentucky’s largest Menorah, and a lighting service and a “passing of the torch” with Mayor Greg Fisher and Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the actual Menorah lighting to take place promptly at 6 p.m.

The program will include free bowling, bounce house, and traditional holiday treats.

In addition, this year’s menorah lighting will be accompanied by a Feed-The-Spirit aid program led by Project Friendship, providing toys, gifts and lunchboxes for over 100 underprivileged children.

“The Menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic and the rise of Anewsnti Semitism, just as did for generations before us,” Director of Chabad of Kentucky, Rabbi Avrohom Litvin said. “The flames of the Menorah shine into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with darkness, each of us has the ability to be the light to illuminate our communities. Each single act of kindness, each single act of kindness, lights the darkness and makes a profound transformation for goodness in the world.”

The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Chanukah campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday, publicizing the story of the Chanukah miracle and the victory of light over darkness, a message of hope and religious freedom.

