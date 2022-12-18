Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A memorial was held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday, one-year after an LMPD officer was hit and killed on I-64.

Zach Cottongim was hit just after 10 a.m. while investigating an abandoned vehicle on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue.

During the investigation, he was struck while he was standing outside his patrol unit. Cottongim was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital and spent 10 hours in surgery before he died later that night.

No details were provided on the driver of the vehicle who hit Cottongim, but LMPD determined there would be “no charges are expected in the incident.”

On Sunday, LMPD members along with the Cottongim family and friends gathered for a memorial service to honor the fallen officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LFD battles structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
Mayor Greg Fischer announced some major changes for some vacant buildings and parking lots...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Chanukah Menorah
Mayor Fischer and Mayor-Elect Greenberg Join Together at Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting
Calls came in reporting a shooting around 9 a.m.
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
Keeping toy safety in mind
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway