Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Authorities in Arkansas say a child’s body was found under a hallway floor of a home this week.

According to Arkansas State Police, the body of a 6-year-old boy was found on Friday buried below a hallway floor in a home in Lee County.

State police said special agents from the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were called to the home along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

KAIT reports that agents are also investigating scalp burns that were found on a 6-year-old girl who lived at the home. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

State police said Ashley Roland, the mother of the children, and Nathan Bridges have been arrested and are currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

According to authorities, Roland and Bridges are facing charges that include capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police said they believe the boy died from injuries sustained within the home, possibly three months ago. His body has been taken to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, was arraigned on December 16, 2022 on charges of assault -...
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
Four people were injured and at least three dozen people lost their homes after an overnight...
Apartment fire leaves 4 injured, dozens displaced
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

Latest News

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex
There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke.
Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
With Christmas being one week away, holiday shoppers are checking people off their lists. Local...
NULU businesses encourage shopping local during holidays