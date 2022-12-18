Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street.

Marshall died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating this shooting.

There are currently no suspects as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

