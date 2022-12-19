Contact Troubleshooters
$11 million project to revamp Baxter Community Center in West Louisville

The Baxter Community Center sat vacant years before a renovation was announced.
The Baxter Community Center sat vacant years before a renovation was announced.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Russell neighborhood has been the recipient of a lot financial and emotional support in recent years, but there’s still more coming.

The Baxter Community Center used to be a hub; a “beehive of activity” Mayor Greg Fischer called it Monday. At the heart of Beecher Terrace, there’s hardly any life to it now. It’s been essentially vacant for years. An $11 million project aims to change that. A majority of the money is coming from Louisville’s American Rescue Plan funds and the new design keeps a lot of the old one in mind and what it looked like in 1940.

Rose Livingston is the founder of The Beech, an organization that aims to help students learn in and out of the classroom in West Louisville. Her mother was part of the community center’s numerous activities back in the fifties.

“I am so excited,” Livingston said. “It brings me tremendous honor and excitement to come into the fold here at the Baxter Community Center.”

The new design includes a new gym and a multi-purpose classroom. It’ll also include a new playground and basketball court with additional parking.

During his 12-year tenure as mayor, which ends on January 1, Fischer said he’s seen a lot change for the better in West Louisville when it comes to investing in areas perpetually ignored. According to Fischer, there’s been over $1.5 billion of investments and he’s happy to see a few more before he heads out the door.

