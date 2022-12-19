Aaron Shields’ family host balloon release 14 years after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 14 years later, the pain still lingers for Andrew Shields and his family as his twin brother was killed on this day in 2008.

On Dec. 18, 2008, Andrew’s brother Aaron and three others were killed in a car crash on 1st Street near Hill Street.

Then 16-year-old Herbert Lee was giving the boys a ride home. He was driving a stolen car and running from the police when he crashed into a tree

Sunday, Shields and his family held a balloon release at his brother’s memorial.

For Shields, losing his twin brother was like losing half his heart. While time hasn’t necessarily made things easier, he said he’s leaned on his support system to get him through.

For most, the week before Christmas is a time to celebrate, but for Shields it’s a time to mourn.

“Some days are better than others, you know,” said Shields. “It’s something that I really try not to, you know, dwell on and think about, but you know, some days are harder than others, you know what I mean.”

14 years of that same feeling without his twin brother never gets easier for Shields.

On Sunday, the grieving process looked a little different.

Shields gathered with his loved ones to pray and share stories of resiliency at a site that once represented loss, but now gives them strength.

“We want to you know keep his spirits alive, keep their spirits alive, and let them know that this place is a very sacred and a place of solace for us to come and grab grace and joy,” Shield said.

Since his brother’s death, Shields has become a carpenter and works with Youth Build Louisville to master his craft and teach it to others.

A full circle moment for him considering Aaron wanted to be an architect.

And now, he has a vision to build 6-foot benches at the memorial site to ensure their connection has a lasting memory.

“That would be great. That is one thing that I want to keep going,” Andrew explained. “For him to move my hand. So, that is something that I will always be looking forward to.”

When days like Sunday seem to get the best of him, Shields said the time he spends with his kids makes a world of difference.

As time goes on, he wants to be someone that Aaron would be proud of.

“That we’re doing a good job. I just have to keep it up and don’t stop you know,” Shields said.

Shields told WAVE News he can’t help but feel he has a guardian angel looking over him at all times, helping him strive for greatness.

