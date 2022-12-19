Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation.

The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing.

The Bowling Green Baby Box is the 15th location in Kentucky located at 385 Lovers Lane.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.

Prior to founding Safe Haven Baby Boxes, she served her country spending eight years in the military and served her community as a firefighter and medic.

Now her life’s mission is to end infant abandonment with the aid of awareness and education on Safe Haven Laws.

“It is wonderful to be ending the year out in Kentucky, a state that has become a leader at protecting women in crisis and their infants from abandonment,” Kelsey said. “We are excited to add Bowling Green to the list of communities that stand prepared to serve the vulnerable.”

“Our job as leaders in this community is to bring proactive measures to help meet the mission,” Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Justin Brooks said. “The mission of the BGFD is to serve.”

The infant will be attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated, and adopted within 30 to 45 days, according to a press release.

