Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station

The infant will be attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated, and adopted within 30 to 45 days.
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation.

The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing.

The Bowling Green Baby Box is the 15th location in Kentucky located at 385 Lovers Lane.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.

Prior to founding Safe Haven Baby Boxes, she served her country spending eight years in the military and served her community as a firefighter and medic.

Now her life’s mission is to end infant abandonment with the aid of awareness and education on Safe Haven Laws.

“It is wonderful to be ending the year out in Kentucky, a state that has become a leader at protecting women in crisis and their infants from abandonment,” Kelsey said. “We are excited to add Bowling Green to the list of communities that stand prepared to serve the vulnerable.”

“Our job as leaders in this community is to bring proactive measures to help meet the mission,” Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Justin Brooks said. “The mission of the BGFD is to serve.”

The infant will be attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated, and adopted within 30 to 45 days, according to a press release.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

FORECAST: Quiet weather through mid-week
WAVE News Alert
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
(Source: MGN)
Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather
Health experts recommend getting your flu shot early on.
Louisville pediatrician says November was the worst flu month she’s ever seen
UofL Cardinal’s ‘Week of Giving’ wraps up with winter clothing drive