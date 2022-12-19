Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials.

Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide, officials confirmed.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said calls came in around 9 a.m. Sunday to assist EMS for a medical run at the location.

The two men were found dead with gunshot wounds at the location, police said. Investigators said the case did not appear to be a murder-suicide, but there were no signs of forced entry or home invasion.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.