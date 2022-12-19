Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

Calls came in reporting a shooting around 9 a.m.
Calls came in reporting a shooting around 9 a.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials.

Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide, officials confirmed.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said calls came in around 9 a.m. Sunday to assist EMS for a medical run at the location.

The two men were found dead with gunshot wounds at the location, police said. Investigators said the case did not appear to be a murder-suicide, but there were no signs of forced entry or home invasion.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
(Left) Kayla Hayes (Right) Noah Helton
Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old
Calls came in reporting a shooting around 9 a.m.
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigates double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood

Latest News

Police lights
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday.
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
A fire started by a smoker falling asleep with a lit cigarette destroyed four boats.
Training helped mitigate Taylorsville Lake Marina fire