Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater.

Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.

Yuodis said officials saw heavy smoke from a distance, and when they arrived, a heavy fire was found coming from the garage that spread to a home.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes with 25 firefighters responding, Yuodis confirmed. Everyone made it out of the home, and a cat was rescued from inside.

No injuries were reported.

Yuodis said the cause of the fire was due to a kerosene heater which was inside the garage.

“Please remember to never leave heaters of any kind unattended,” Yuodis said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.