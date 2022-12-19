Contact Troubleshooters
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville

Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater.(Jordan Yuodis - AMFEMS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on Monday which was caused by a kerosene heater.

Fire crews said they were called to a fire in the 4000 block of Machupe Drive, near I-71, on Monday afternoon, according to AMFEMS spokesman Jordan Yuodis.

Yuodis said officials saw heavy smoke from a distance, and when they arrived, a heavy fire was found coming from the garage that spread to a home.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes with 25 firefighters responding, Yuodis confirmed. Everyone made it out of the home, and a cat was rescued from inside.

No injuries were reported.

Yuodis said the cause of the fire was due to a kerosene heater which was inside the garage.

“Please remember to never leave heaters of any kind unattended,” Yuodis said.

