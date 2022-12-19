Contact Troubleshooters
Crews out pothole patching on I-71 in Oldham County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for March 11 at the Kennedy interchange, known locally as "Spaghetti Junction."(Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pothole patching is being done Monday on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.

Crews have begun work in the right lane of I-71 South at Exit 22 for KY 53 and continue to Exit 14 for KY 329. The work will then switch to the right lane of I-71 North at Exit 14 and continue to Exit 22, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Crews are expected to be done working on this by 3 p.m.

KYTC said there will be signs in the area and drivers should proceed with caution through the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

