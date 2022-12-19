Crews out pothole patching on I-71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pothole patching is being done Monday on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.

Crews have begun work in the right lane of I-71 South at Exit 22 for KY 53 and continue to Exit 14 for KY 329. The work will then switch to the right lane of I-71 North at Exit 14 and continue to Exit 22, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Crews are expected to be done working on this by 3 p.m.

KYTC said there will be signs in the area and drivers should proceed with caution through the work zone.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.