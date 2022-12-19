FORECAST: Chilly Tonight - Frigid Later This Week

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry Tuesday & Wednesday

Rain arrives Thursday - crashing temps Thursday night

Flash freeze & light snow cause travel issues into early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies overnight with chilly temperatures in the 20s.

Suburbs will dip into the low to middle 20s early Tuesday morning. Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 40s. A little milder than what we experienced Monday. Skies will be mainly clear by Tuesday night, which will allow temperatures to drop well into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

Arctic air on the move will edge closer to us on Wednesday. Clouds will increase as the front moves closer. We’re still in the 40s on Wednesday - the first day of Winter!

All eyes on late Thursday and Friday. Arctic air and strong winds… with some light snow.

Rain Thursday will transition to light snow, but as the arctic air moves in some surfaces may freeze before the wind is able to dry them.

Combined with the light snowfall slick conditions look possible late Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures quickly take the headlines with wind chill values -10 to -20 as gusts range between 40 & 50 MPH.

Bundle up through the Christmas weekend.

