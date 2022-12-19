FORECAST: Cold tonight, all eyes on the end of the week

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few flurries possible this evening

No weather issues through Thursday AM

Rain, crashing temperatures, flash freeze, snow with blizzard-like conditions late Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will build in overnight with a few flurries, but breaks in those clouds Tuesday morning will help temperatures drop into the 20s once again.

Clouds will attempt to break up even more Tuesday afternoon. That will greatly influence our afternoon temperatures, which right now look to get into the 40s.

Skies will be mainly clear by Tuesday night, which will allow temperatures to drop well into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of our well-advertised Arctic front that arrives on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s.

Our Alert Days remain in place for Thursday and Friday as an extremely impactful Arctic blast arrives. Rain showers on Thursday will quickly change to light snow Thursday night into early Friday morning. A flash freeze will take place Thursday night as temperatures quickly drop below freezing with wet roads still in place.

Icy roads and blowing snow will continue through Friday, potentially reaching Blizzard Warning criteria in a few spots. More on that part of the forecast in the coming days. Dangerous wind chills are likely late this week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.