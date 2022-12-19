FORECAST: A few flurries possible this afternoon

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

No weather issues through Thursday morning

Rain, crashing temperatures, flash freeze, snow with blizzard-like conditions late Thursday night

Alert Days declared for Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough through the day with temperatures only able to climb a few more degrees into the 30s. A stray snow flurry will be possible with most areas remaining dry.

Cloudy and cold once again for tonight with some breaks in the clouds showing up closer to sunrise. That may allow for a quick drop in temperatures just before sunrise.

Clouds hold on for most of Tuesday with some clearing later in the day. Our afternoon highs tomorrow will depend on how quickly the clouds clear. For now, we’re looking at highs in the low to mid-40s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as we slide into the 20s once again.

The main focus (and major talker in the community right now) is the winter storm that arrives Thursday night. This will begin as rain but the temperature drop that will arrive after 8 p.m. Thursday will switch the rain to snow as the wind significantly increases. The combination of wind gusts over 40-45 MPH, intense cold, and snow will lead to near-blizzard conditions for the northern half of WAVE Country through Thursday night into Friday. WAVE Weather Alert Days remain in place for this event.

