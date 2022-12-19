FORECAST: Quiet, cloudy start to week

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

No weather issues through Thursday morning

Rain, crashing temperatures, flash freeze, snow with blizzard-like conditions late Thursday night

Alert Day(s) declared for Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be cloudy and cold. While most of the moisture from a system passing to our south looks to remain to the south, a few sprinkles and flurries can’t be ruled out. Highs today top out in the 30s.

Skies remain cloudy tonight as temperature tumble into the 20s.

Clouds hold on for most of Tuesday with some clearing later in the day. Our afternoon highs tomorrow will depend on how quickly the clouds clear. For now, we’re looking at highs in the low to mid-40s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as we slide into the 20s once again.

The main focus (and major talker in the community right now) is the winter storm that arrives Thursday night. This will begin as rain but the temperature drop that will arrive after 8pm that night will switch the rain to snow as the wind significantly increases. The combination of wind gusts over 40 MPH, intense cold, and snow will lead to near blizzard conditions for much of WAVE Country through Thursday night/Friday. WAVE Weather Alert Days remain in place for this event.

