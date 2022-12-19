Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, motor vehicle branches observing Christmas holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, including all motor vehicle branches, will close on Friday and return to normal hours on Tuesday.

This is being done to observe the Christmas holiday.

On Tuesday, there will be extended hours until 6:30 p.m. at the Fairdale Branch and West Branch.

