Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, motor vehicle branches observing Christmas holiday

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, including all motor vehicle branches, will close on Friday and return to normal hours on Tuesday.

This is being done to observe the Christmas holiday.

On Tuesday, there will be extended hours until 6:30 p.m. at the Fairdale Branch and West Branch.

For more on the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office hours, click or tap here.

