Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago

State troopers have identified "Jane Doe" stemming from a 1988 cold case in Owen County.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST
OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “Jane Doe” homicide victim in a 1988 cold case has been identified through advanced DNA testing, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say that in May 1988, a couple in Owenton was walking along a road when they spotted an unresponsive woman, now identified as Linda Bennett, of Columbus, Ohio.

At the time, investigators got her fingerprints, compared them to others in databases, and did multiple forensic facial reconstructions, but they could not identify her.

State troopers received information this year that led to her son, who provided the DNA sample, which confirmed her identity.

“Advancements in technology and scientific testing have led to this new information. This could not have been done without the combined efforts of all those working on this case,” said KSP Post 5 Detective Paul Johnson. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Bennett and hope that knowing her whereabouts helps them to rest easier.”

Detectives partnered with multiple groups to solve the case, including Othram, a technology-based company that uses DNA to help identify victims, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

