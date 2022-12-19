LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday.

On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Shortly thereafter, officers were called to the 2300 block of West Lee Street in the Algonquin neighborhood on a report of a shooting. Officers found 33-year-old Nisanda Marshall dead with gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive around 9 a.m.

Two men were found dead inside the residence with gunshot wounds. Investigators are calling the double homicide a bizarre case, as there were no signs of forced entry or home invasion. The victims were identified as 68-year-old Johnie Davidson Sr. and 69-year-old Edward McClain.

Later that day, officers found a man shot and killed in Chickasaw Park around 4 p.m. The man’s identity has not been released.

LMPD is asking for the public’s help to find more information.

Sunday marked 16 homicides in the first 18 days of December.

“It grieves me,” LMPD Major Corey Robinson said. “I hate putting numbers to it. Folks will say, ‘what number is this one?’ I just talked to the victim’s son a few minutes ago, and it could be any of our families.”

Local activist Christopher 2X said in 2020, Louisville reported 173 homicides. In 2021, there were 188 homicides. So far this year, there have been 159 homicides nearing the end of 2022.

Over the past three years, Louisville has accumulated more than 500 homicides.

“For a mid-size city, we don’t need to see that trend because we never get out of the storyline,” 2X said. “Is the city getting safer? Are we in a better space than we were the year before?”

2X said he hopes Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg’s plan will decrease violence in the city.

“The biggest thing that can be delivered to them at the end of 2023 is that we went under 100 homicides a year,” 2X said. “That’s a good conversation to have.”

2X said his best advice for those feeling surrounded by shootings is to never surrender because of the surrounding violence.

There are currently no suspects in any of these homicides.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

