Louisville community groups host coat drive at 10th Street YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Louisville organizations combined Sunday to help underprivileged children make it through the winter months.

The Louisville Fly Society, in partnership with Marvelous Transportation and the 502 Affiliates, organized a coat drive at the 10th Street YMCA on Chestnut Street.

The groups’ collective goal was to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season.

”A lot of us come from situations where we probably were that kid at some point,” the event’s organizer Fonz Brown said. “So to be able to give back to everyone that’s in need [is great]. Like I said, the car clubs they come through amazingly all the time. So, we want to make sure we’re connecting with the right people to keep giving this feeling of joy.”

The coats were available on a first come-first-serve basis and were laid out in the YMCA’s gymnasium.

As of Monday, Brown said all but two coats have been claimed.

