Louisville Fire hosts promotional ceremony for rising department members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several members within Louisville Fire and Rescue received promotions on Monday morning.

The promotional ceremony took place at Louisville Slugger Field with many members of the fire department and Louisville mayor Greg Fischer in attendance.

During Monday’s ceremony, one person was promoted to Major, 15 people were promoted to Captains, 20 were promoted to Sergeants and one was promoted to Fire Apparatus Mechanic.

Fischer said the community loves seeing members of the fire department show up to events within the Louisville Metro.

“It takes a special person to do this job, and the whole city and I recognize that every act of bravery involves the entire family,” Fischer said.

In addition to fire response in the Louisville Metro, departments assist area organizations such as the Kentucky School for the Blind, Toys for Tots and the Crusade for Children.

