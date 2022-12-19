Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway.

Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Hurstbourne Parkway around 4 a.m. on Sunday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell previously confirmed.

Early investigation revealed a pickup truck was heading north in the southbound lanes of Hurstbourne Parkway and struck two vehicles that were heading south.

One of the vehicles caught fire, and the driver of that vehicle died in the crash, police confirmed.

Cruz Hernandez, the driver of the pickup, was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive. He was charged on Monday afternoon by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured, LMPD previously reported.

