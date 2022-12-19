Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway.

Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Hurstbourne Parkway around 4 a.m. on Sunday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell previously confirmed.

Early investigation revealed a pickup truck was heading north in the southbound lanes of Hurstbourne Parkway and struck two vehicles that were heading south.

One of the vehicles caught fire, and the driver of that vehicle died in the crash, police confirmed.

Cruz Hernandez, the driver of the pickup, was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive. He was charged on Monday afternoon by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured, LMPD previously reported.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
(Left) Kayla Hayes (Right) Noah Helton
Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old
Calls came in reporting a shooting around 9 a.m.
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood

Latest News

https://louisvilleky.gov/government/homeless-services-division/operation-white-flag
‘Operation White Flag’ helps homeless community find warmth in freezing temps
The Baxter Community Center sat vacant years before a renovation was announced.
$11 million project to revamp Baxter Community Center in West Louisville
Nina Moseley sits down with WAVE Anchor Dawne Gee on what to do to help homeless residents...
FULL INTERVIEW: Wayside Christian Mission offers ways to help homeless during winter
Several members within Louisville Fire and Rescue received promotions on Monday morning.
Louisville Fire hosts promotional ceremony for rising department members