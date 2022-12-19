Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor-elect Greenberg announces Inauguration Day plans

Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg.
Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the public is invited for an open house event as part of his Inauguration Day plans.

The public open house will take place at Metro Hall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on January 2, where people will have a chance to meet with Greenberg, his family and his new administration.

Steve Wilson, Louisville entrepreneur and co-founder of 21c Museum Hotels, will serve as Inaugural Chair for Monday’s events, according to a release.

“It is a great honor to serve as the Inaugural Chair for this special occasion,” Wilson said in a release. “I am so proud of the Mayor Elect and I encourage everyone in Louisville to come to the open house, see our beautiful Metro Hall and visit with our new city leadership.”

Greenberg will be taking over as Louisville’s mayor following Greg Fischer, who served three terms as the city’s mayor from 2010 to 2022.

As part of Inauguration Day ceremonies, TARC will also be offering fare-free rides all day on Jan. 2. Greenberg’s administration said the public is encouraged to use the free rides to visit the downtown open house or other transportation needs.

Greenberg will be sworn in during a private ceremony at Metro Hall earlier that day at 10 a.m.

A taste of Latin America coming to Norton Commons
Louisville Fire hosts promotional ceremony for rising department members
