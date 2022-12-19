No one hurt in Park Hill neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in the Park Hill neighborhood to start.

According to MetroSafe, a fire was reported in the 2100 block of Dumesnil Street on Monday just before 5:10 a.m.

Fire crews got there within three minutes and saw heavy fire coming from the two-story dwelling.

It was confirmed that no one was inside after a search was done and no one was injured from the fire.

LFD said it took 25 firefighters 16 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire caused significant damage to the building, but exposure lines deployed helped protect property around the fire.

