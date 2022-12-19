‘Operation White Flag’ helps homeless community find warmth in freezing temps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Christmas weekend is looking to be one of the coldest in decades, with forecasts showing 80 percent of the nation below freezing temperatures.

An arctic blast is set to approach many areas within Kentucky and Indiana, with the WAVE Storm Tracking Team calling Thursday and Friday Alert Days with flash freezing, snow and icy roads expected.

Louisville shelters are preparing to get many of the city’s homeless population a warm place to stay.

Operation White Flag goes into effect during severe weather emergencies, including wind chills under 35 degrees and heat index over 95 degrees.

Several participating shelters will remain open for anyone during White Flag status, including the Wayside Christian Mission at 432 East Jefferson St., Salvation Army Center of Hope at 911 South Brook St. and St. Vincent de Paul (Men only) at 1034 South Jackson St.

Nina Moseley, Chief Operating Officer with Wayside Christian Mission, said the shelter has 100 additional White Flag mats to take in more people as beds become full.

Recent White Flag occurrences have had around 50 people, Moseley said.

“We still have a ways to go, but we take in and we don’t turn people away,” Moseley said. “And even if those 100 mats are full, we will find a place to put folks.”

Moseley said there are ways people can help, including donating supplies.

Wayside Christian Mission said they are always in need of toilet paper, blankets, pillows, pillowcases, bottled water as well as dog and cat food.

Volunteers are also needed to help the shelter, include assisting with upcoming holiday events including Breakfast with Santa on Tuesday morning.

“We try to give a lot of activities so people have some normalization in their lives, even though they are in a homeless shelter,” Moseley said.

Residents can call the Single Point of Entry line at (502) 637-BEDS (2337) to find out if Operation White Flag is in effect.

