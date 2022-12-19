Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pediatric flu deaths in Kentucky reach previous record high

The Governor is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu. None of the children...
The Governor is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu. None of the children who died in the current influenza season had received a flu shot, according to the Department for Public Health.(WBRC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The year’s flu season has already reached the number of pediatric deaths set during the 2019-2020 flu season when six children died of influenza, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The Governor is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu. None of the children who died in the current flu season had received a flu shot, according to the Department for Public Health.

Flu is a serious viral upper respiratory illness that can lead to prolonged sickness and absenteeism from school or work, medical visits to the emergency room or hospitalizations, and, in severe cases, death.

MORE: Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches. Co-infections with other respiratory diseases, like RSV, COVID-19 and group A streptococcus, can increase risk of complications.

Though most influenza infections result in mild illness, serious symptoms such as difficulty or fast breathing, seizures, bluish lips or face, high fever (above 104 degrees), fever or cough that improves but then comes back or gets worse, dehydration, or worsening of other medical conditions require medical attention. Antiviral treatment of influenza is also recommended to reduce the severity of the illness.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months older get the annual flu vaccine, especially children who are younger than 5 and people of any age who have a high-risk medical condition, because of their increased risk of developing complications that can lead to hospitalization or death.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
(Left) Kayla Hayes (Right) Noah Helton
Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old

Latest News

UofL Cardinal’s ‘Week of Giving’ wraps up with winter clothing drive
Construction continues on the electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK...
BlueOvalSK Battery Park continues construction, signed steel beam installed
When it comes to staying warm for the holidays, fire officials are providing warnings to help...
Fire officials provide safety tips for winter weather
Police lights
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
Calls came in reporting a shooting around 9 a.m.
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood