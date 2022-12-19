SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quiet through Thursday AM.

Just some flurries Monday.

Rain begins Thursday, changing rapidly to snow Thursday Night with icy roads likely to develop quickly. In addition, strong wind gusts pushing 50 mph will lead to blizzard-like conditions for the area. This is likely to continue into Friday with some still stuck in the snow zone (which looks to be near/north of I-64 as of now). We will stay in the deep freeze with dangerous wind chills into Christmas Eve.

The video breaks this complex setup in much more detail.

