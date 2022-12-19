Trips to the hardware store precede arrival of blizzard-like conditions before Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days before what could be a white Christmas to remember, the advice is to not wait for Santa to bring you that new snow shovel.

“Typically, once the snow is eminent and people know the snow is coming, they’ll sell out in a couple days,” Doug Carroll, Brownsboro Hardware and Paint owner said, pointing to a prominently displayed row of snow shovels.

Stacks of snow melt are expected to sell quickly as well.

“Especially since it’s supposed to rain all day and then transition to snow, you’re going to have all that rain that freezes, and then one to three inches of snow on top of it,” Carroll said. “If that happens, it’s going to be a big deal, because it’s harder to scrape through. It’s good to maybe put (snow melt) down as a pre-prep before it’s snowing to prevent the freezing.”

Carroll said the store’s rush started Sunday. Shoppers on Monday said they were getting ready to hunker down.

“Get everything in the house on Thursday,” Ashley Koffmann said. “That’s it. I’m not going out Friday, Saturday or Sunday so it better be in the house.”

The timing of the storm adds stress to people traveling and leaving their homes unattended.

Carroll ordered extra supplies of insulation and heating devices for pipes as homeowners worry about the sub-zero temperatures freezing their pipes.

“These are thermostatically controlled heat tape to put around copper pipes that could potentially freeze,” Carroll said pointing to devices still in stock. “So we got a bunch of these coming in to help prevent that because people are worried their pipes are going to freeze while they’re gone, their pipes are going to burst and they’re going to come home to a flood.”

