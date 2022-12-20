7-year-old boy blinded by gun violence joins 2X Game Changers youth advisory board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 7-year-old boy who was permanently blinded by gunfire was appointed to the youth advisory board for 2X Game Changers.

The Louisville-based organization that supports families impacted by violence appointed Malakai Roberts to the board on Tuesday.

Roberts served as an advocate for the Future Healers program—a partnership between 2X Game Changers, the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Institute, and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, a release said.

His position on the youth advisory board will further help the organization’s mission to support other children impacted by violence.

In December 2020, Roberts and his mother were shot while they were asleep inside their home in Lexington, Kentucky.

Roberts was shot in the temple, leaving him permanently blind.

“Malakai has been totally robbed of his sight,” 2X Game Changers Founder & Executive Director, Christopher 2X, said, “But in the face of tragedy, he has not let that stop him one bit. I know the real impact he has had on other kids in the community, and we are so grateful to have Malakai on the 2X Game Changers team.”

Roberts recently authored a book The Adventures of Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, a book written alongside rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller.

“Writing this book with Malakai has been so special. He means so much to me and inspires me every day,” said Master P. “I am excited for kids to read the book and learn about Malakai’s story. The Adventures of Malakai will act as a springboard for future projects, and I am honored to serve alongside Malakai on the 2X Game Changers Board.”

