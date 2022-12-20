Contact Troubleshooters
Beshear announces new housing development in flood-ravaged EKY

The Governor says a donation of land, coupled with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund, will jump-start a new project.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday more help for Eastern Kentucky flood victims in the form of housing.

The Governor says a donation of land, coupled with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund, will jump-start a new development project.

‘It is an incredible property. One that offers hope to this region and our families. And it’s made possible by the kindness of Shawn and Tammy Adams,” said Gov. Beshear at Tuesday’s announcement.

The Adams are donating an initial 75 acres that could grow to 300 acres in the development.

Located near the Knott-Perry County line, the Adams are recommending it be called the Olive Branch Community. The development will include homes, apartments, and recreational areas.

“We hope maybe even an elementary school, all surrounded by wooded areas, so we don’t lose that great outdoor space,” Gov. Beshear said.

$600,000 from the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund will pay for eight new homes in partnership with the Housing Development Alliance. Governor Beshear says there is also help coming to repair homes damaged outside the floodplain.

“Total investment from this build is $800,000 that will repair 80 homes in the region,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear says similar announcements will be coming for other counties impacted by the flooding. Lawmakers say they will also work in the upcoming legislative session to come up with more assistance in housing.

