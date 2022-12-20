Contact Troubleshooters
BlueOvalSK Battery Park continues construction, signed steel beam installed

Construction continues on the electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, with a commemorative steel beam installed on Monday morning.(BlueOvalSK)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on the electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, with a commemorative steel beam installed on Monday morning.

The 6,000 pound steel beam was signed by more than 300 community members, local stakeholders and government officials during the battery park’s groundbreaking on Dec. 5.

The battery park is set to create 5,000 new jobs in the Hardin County area and provide Ford plants across North America with locally assembled batteries.

On Monday, the steel beam signed during the groundbreaking event was erected within the plant by the Ford Land construction team.

“The people of Central Kentucky are the driving force behind the project today and into the future,” Dave Nowicki, Director of Manufacturing Operations for EV Programs said in a release. “We are proud to have all those who joined us at the groundbreaking celebration permanently leave their mark on the BlueOval SK Battery Park project.”

Construction on the facility is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

