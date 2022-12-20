Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died.

Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in 1958. During his 36 year law enforcement career, Tong spent most of his time in the LPD Traffic Unit and rose to become captain of the unit.

His voice was familiar one to commuters listening to WAVE Radio. Tong would provide traffic reports from the radio station helicopter during the morning and afternoon drive time.

Visitation for Tong will take place Thursday, December 22 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, from Noon to 8 p.m. The funeral service will also be held at Highland on Friday, Dec. 23 starting 11 a.m. He wll be alid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.