Clarksville School administrator spreads holiday cheer as ‘Elf on the Shelf’

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One school administrator is making sure the holidays are cheerful and bright by showing up as the “Elf on the Shelf” ahead of Christmas night.

Clarksville Community School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Allred began his role as Jingle the Elf on social media at the beginning of December.

The school district said the elf has been making appearances throughout the month by stealing snacks from the cafeteria, climbing on the structures outside the school and other various antics.

On Tuesday, students at Clarksville Elementary had a chance to meet Jingle the Elf in person as he handed out snacks with Santa Claus.

Allred has dressed up in costume to spread cheer during multiple holidays, including visiting classrooms as Lucky the Leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day.

“The students loved it,” CCSC Superintendent Dr. Tina Bennett said in a release. “We thought doing something similar during the holidays would be good. It has been a very hard time for all since COVID and we wanted to do something extra special for students this year.”

Clarksville Community Schools’ Winter Break begins on Dec. 21, with classes returning on Jan. 4, 2023.

