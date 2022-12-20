Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Clarksville School administrator spreads holiday cheer as ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Clarksville Community School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Allred began his...
Clarksville Community School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Allred began his role as Jingle the Elf on social media at the beginning of December.(Clarksville Community Schools)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One school administrator is making sure the holidays are cheerful and bright by showing up as the “Elf on the Shelf” ahead of Christmas night.

Clarksville Community School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Allred began his role as Jingle the Elf on social media at the beginning of December.

The school district said the elf has been making appearances throughout the month by stealing snacks from the cafeteria, climbing on the structures outside the school and other various antics.

On Tuesday, students at Clarksville Elementary had a chance to meet Jingle the Elf in person as he handed out snacks with Santa Claus.

Allred has dressed up in costume to spread cheer during multiple holidays, including visiting classrooms as Lucky the Leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day.

“The students loved it,” CCSC Superintendent Dr. Tina Bennett said in a release. “We thought doing something similar during the holidays would be good. It has been a very hard time for all since COVID and we wanted to do something extra special for students this year.”

Clarksville Community Schools’ Winter Break begins on Dec. 21, with classes returning on Jan. 4, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRIMARC reported the crash around 3:47 p.m
All lanes blocked on I-265 South after 10 vehicle crash
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS responded to a heavy structure fire in east Louisville on...
Crews battle heavy structure fire in east Louisville
Fatal crash on Fegenbush Lane @ Hurstbourne Pkwy
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

Latest News

Lou Lou on Market is set to open on Dec. 28, 2022.
St. Matthews eatery bringing NOLA flavor to Nulu
(Source: MGN)
Metro, airport snow teams prep for possible winter weather
Health experts recommend getting your flu shot early on.
Louisville pediatrician says November was the worst flu month she’s ever seen
UofL Cardinal’s ‘Week of Giving’ wraps up with winter clothing drive